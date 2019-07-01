Shimla: 3 killed as school bus rolls down hill

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Three people, including two students and the driver of a school bus, were killed after the vehicle rolled down a hill here on Monday.

The incident took place in Lower Khalini area of Shimla, officials said.

Police and rescue teams swung into action in order to rescue the children.

Seven people sustained injuries in the mishap and were rushed to a hospital in the city. However, three of them succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

