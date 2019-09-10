Shimla: Bandaru Dattatreya given a warm welcome by Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Newly-appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Bandaru Dattatreya, was given a warm welcome by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur upon his arrival here on Tuesday.

Apart from Thakur, Mayor of the municipal corporation Kusum Sadret, chief secretary Shrikant Baldi, Director General of Police (DGP) SR Mardi, and other senior officials of the state government welcomed him at the Raj Bhawan.

Dattatreya's swearing-in as the 27th Governor of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held on September 11 at 11:00 am.

Dattatraya was presented with a Himachali cap and shawl by the Chief Minister at the Raj Bhawan.

Earlier, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Kashyap, Superintendent of Police (SP) Umapati Jamwal and others had welcomed the newly appointed governor at the Annadale helipad. (ANI)

