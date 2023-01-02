Shimla: CM Sukhu strolls through market, interacts with tourists on New Year

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the eve of New Year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday, interacted with the tourists in Manali and wished them a happy and prosperous New Year.



He strolled on the Manali mall on the first evening of New Year. He interacted with the tourists and wished them a happy and prosperous New Year.

Other than CM Sukhu, MLAs Sunder Singh Thakur and Bhuvaneshwar Gaur, DC and SP of Kullu, and several other prominent people accompanied the Chief Minister. (ANI)

