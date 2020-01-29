Shimla delights tourists, locals as fresh snow gives city a picturesque postcard feel

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The north Indian hill town Shimla received a fresh cover of snow during the past 24 hours. The city was seen clad in a white sheet of snow to the delight of tourists in the city.

Including state capital, the other parts of the state -Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur district have received 15 to 60 centimeters of snowfall during the past 24 hours.

Salman Ali, a tourist from Jharkhand said, "It feels very good to experience snowfall for the first time in my life, I cherish the view of the snow sheet over this beautiful place."



The picturesque view was like a a dream come true for tourists as well as locals who expressed great enthusiasm for the snowfall here.

Another tourist Azid Ansari, who visited the hill station, said: "I especially came to see the beauty of Shimla. Yesterday when I arrived here, it was raining heavily but when I woke up this morning, I saw that the weather had turned pleasant and we had fun seeing the pleasant snowfall."



Mohammad Vazib who was visiting the hill station from Uttar Pradesh said: "We enjoyed a lot and didn't expect this pleasant weather, which has added to the fun. Seeing the amazing weather we have cancelled the plan to visit Kufri".

Tourists were seen playing in the snow.

Another tourist who had arrived from Gurugram said: "We were asked not to visit the hill station due to the dangerous weather conditions but we had heard about the beautiful snowfall which acted as a motivation, now I am feeling to stay in Shimla forever and build a home here."

A tourist from Chandigarh, Zabir Khan said, "We had a lot of fun visiting Shimla. I will definitely suggest to all my friends to visit Shimla and observe the beauty of the hill station." (ANI)

