Shimla: Fire breaks out in shop near Victory Tunnel, none injured

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a hardware shop near Victory Tunnel here on Tuesday night.

Six fire tenders immediately reached the spot and doused the fire.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap along with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Tehsildar also reached the incident spot and supervised the operation. (ANI)

