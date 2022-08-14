Shimla: Himachal CM participates in Har Ghar Tiranga programme

Shimla (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday participated in the celebrations on the occasion of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme to commemorate 75 years of independence at Shimla railway station.

He honoured the wife of freedom fighter late Vidyadhar, Shakuntla Devi; daughter of freedom fighter late Sita Ram Sharma, Suman; son of freedom fighter late Ratti Ram Mohinder Singh and grandson of freedom fighter late Devi Ram Chander Mohan on the occasion.

Later, the Chief Minister flagged off the Tiranga rally comprising school students and NCC cadets of different schools in the city.

Addressing the event, Thakur said, "This type of event is being organized for the first time in the history of independent India where a programme of putting the tricolour in every household being held. I feel happy that a large number of people are participating in the programme."

"The partition of Pakistan from India was a painful event, therefore, we are observing this day as Vibhajan Vibhishika Diwas," he added.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Secretary Language, Art and Culture Rakesh Kanwar, Director Language, Art and Culture Pankaj Lalit and Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi were present on the occasion among others.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. (ANI)