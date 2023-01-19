Shimla hospitals resume Covid-19 precautionary dose drive

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government of Himachal Pradesh will resume the precautionary dose for Covid-19 starting Thursday.

The government has directed all hospitals in the capital Shimla to start administering the precautionary doses against the coronavirus.

The central government sent 60,000 doses of Covidshield vaccines to Himachal Pradesh after the state demanded one lakh doses, of which nearly 5,000 doses have been given to the Shimla district



The precautionary dose was last administered on December 28, 2022 in the state where a total of 30 lakh are yet to get the precautionary dose.

"As you know the central government has given 60,000 doses to Himachal Pradesh. We have received 200 doses and we shall start it again for people in 18 plus age groups. Here we have very few patients in the state, there is no one admitted in the hospitals, we are testing on an average only 30 to 40 people for Covid -19 daily," Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent at IGMC Shimla said.

"At the Indira Gandhi Medical College(IGMC) our objective is to reduce the load in IGMC, we shall try to start a new OPD. The blood samples will be collected by the hospital administration and the reports would be given to the admitted patients at their wards," said Dr Rao.

During the last 24 hours, four new patients were found positive in Himachal Pradesh. With this, the number of active corona patients has increased to 16 in the state. (ANI)

