The special train on Shimla-Kalka heritage route. Photo/ANI

Shimla-Kalka special heritage train attracts scores of tourists

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:19 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A special train on the Shimla-Kalka heritage route has been drawing a lot of attention. Scores of tourists have been taking this train to visit the picturesque town of Shimla.
Besides welcoming tourists, the railway authorities here have also been sensitising passengers on cleanliness and preservation of heritage.
The Superintendent of Shimla station, Prince Sethi said, "The special sensitisation campaign is being conducted to observe World Tourism week. This train was started during Navaratri and will continue running for Dussehra and Diwali festivals till October 30."
Sharing his experience, a tourist from the UK, Brain Watson said, "It was a wonderful experience witnessing the view of the beautiful hills. I would like to take this amazing train again to travel through the Himalayan region."
A domestic tourist from Chandigarh, Abhinash Mital said, "I travelled through the toy train for the first time and I would suggest everyone to take this train during the festivals."
The Kalka Shimla railway line was declared a UNESCO world heritage line in 2008. It has been a great tourist attraction since then. (ANI)

iocl