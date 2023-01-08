Shimla: Man arrested for possession of opium and poppy husk

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): A man was arrested and 5 grams of opium and 782 grams of poppy husk were recovered from the possession in Sunni Town of Shimla district, the police said on Saturday.



Officials said that the accused has been identified as Hem Singh, a resident of Basantpur area.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 at the Sunni Police Station.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

