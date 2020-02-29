Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Fresh spell of snowfall blanketed Shimla on Saturday.

Narkanda and Kurfi in the district too received snowfall and life came to a standstill.

Manmohan Singh, director, India Meteorological Department said that these conditions will continue till tomorrow and another western disturbance will approach on March 5, which will have an impact for three days in the state resulting in snow and rain.

The director added that due to the rain and snow in the region during the past 24 hours, the temperatures have dropped by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

