Shimla receives fresh spell of snowfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Fresh spell of snowfall took place in the Narkanda area of Shimla district on Friday.

The entire region was seen covered in a thick blanket of snow.

Snowfall was also witnessed in Kharapathar and in the Mashobra area of Shimla on Thursday.





As per the Indian Meteorological Department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to influence Northwest India from February 28 and is likely to cause scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during February 28 -March, 2 isolated rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 1 and 2.

"A fresh WD is likely to influence northwest India from 28 Feb. It is likely to cause scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 28 Feb -2 March, isolated rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 1 and 2," said a tweet from IMD. (ANI)