Shimla receives fresh spell of snowfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): 'Queen of hills' Shimla turned received a fresh spell of snowfall on Saturday.

The roads in Shimla were seen covered with a thick layer of snow.



As per the India Meteorological Department, Shimla recorded the maximum temperature at 3.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 2.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD also predicted that Shimla will witness a cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday.

IMD also said that there was 1.5mm actual rainfall in the Shimla district on Saturday. (ANI)

