Shinde says Himanta Biswa assured land for Maharashtra Bhawan in Assam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who recently met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has said that the latter has confirmed to allot land for the construction of Maharashtra Bhawan in Assam.



Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after returning from Guwahati on Sunday, Shinde said, "We had discussed with the Chief Minister of Assam about the place for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in the vicinity of Kamakhya Devi temple in Assam. He has confirmed that we will give the land for Maharashtra Bhawan."

Shinde, recently went on a two-day tour of Guwahati with his MLAs and MPs. (ANI)

