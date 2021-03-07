Shipping Minister flags off first 'All-women crew' on MT Swarna Krishna

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Minister of State Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday flagged off the first "All Women Officers' Sailing" on MT Swarna Krishna from Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

MT Swarna Krishna is a product carrier of Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI), informed the ministry.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the SCI flagged off the all-women crew as part of its ongoing Diamond Jubilee celebrations and also to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8.

"This is the first time in the world maritime history that a ship is being sailed by all women officers," the release said.



Mansukh Mandaviya acknowledged the contribution and sacrifice of the women seafarers who acted as the Indian ambassadors to the global maritime community and had made the nation proud.

CMD The Chairman and Managing Director of SCI HK Joshi spoke of the unabated and relentless pursuit of SCI to realize the 'paradigm shift' in the maritime sector which has recognized and honoured the 'empowered womanhood' in our seafaring women who have dared, endeavoured, and sacrificed to achieve it.

"SCI has been a pioneer in employing women seafarers on board its vessels and has implemented various initiatives including age relaxations and fee concessions to aspiring female cadets through its Maritime Training Institute to promote their integration into the maritime sector," the ministry said.

"Being in consonance with the theme for International Women's Day this year - "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", the All Women Officers' Sailing is an attempt to acknowledge the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping an equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while celebrating the many accomplishments by the women in breaking down the stereotypes in this erstwhile male-dominated field," it said.

Secretary of Shipping Sanjeev Ranjan, Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Sanjay Sethi, and other officials attended the ceremony virtually and commended the efforts of the women seafarers. (ANI)

