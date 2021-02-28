Shipping Ministry likely to sign MoUs worth Rs 12,000 cr at upcoming MIS 2021

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is likely to sign 27 memorandums of understanding amounting to Rs 12,000 crore at the second Maritime India Summit (MIS) 2021, which is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 4.

Ministry sources told ANI that these MoUs will be signed between the Ministry and Coal India Limited (CIL), Central Coalfields (CL), Vedanta Limited, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICD) Limited, Tata Steel and Essar Ports Ltd.

The MoUs are likely to be signed in the areas like Rail infrastructure development, maintenance of tracks, a logistics plan, DPR for Rewari project, training, awareness and preparation reports about PRT technology, development of ropeway, smart mobility and improve port efficiency.

"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is also in process of finalising more than 400 MoUs to be signed in conjunction with the summit. These MoUs will be signed with different coastal states and stakeholders of the sector," Ministry sources told ANI on Sunday.

These MoUs are focused on attracting investment, skilling, and generating employment in the sector. The signing of these MoUs will help in streamlining the process of ship manoeuvring resulting in more business to the ports and economic stability to the sector and its stakeholders.

Within two weeks of the announcement of the second Maritime India Summit 2021, more than 44 CEOs have confirmed their participation, including national and international. International participants from countries like the USA, Russia, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Singapore, the Netherlands will also be present.

The MIS 2021 will provide a unique platform that will have the physical and virtual presence of prominent shipping and transport ministers/ dignitaries from across the world. The maritime states of India will participate in the Summit through dedicated sessions. The Summit will also include an exclusive CEOs' forum and various thematic/ breakout sessions. (ANI)