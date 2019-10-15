Shipping Ministry planning national port grid, says Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Shipping is working on a plan to develop a national port grid based on the synergy between major and minor ports in the country, said Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The Union Minister made his remarks during the 17th Meeting of Maritime States Development Council (MSDC).

He said the government is looking at developing synergy between the major and minor ports so that together they can bring port-led development in the country.

The Union Minister of Shipping said that all 204 minor ports in the country can become important centres of sea trade if revived.

"A development plan for ports and National Port Grid will be ready within six months. Extensive study will be done for revival of each port, identifying the specific cargo linked to it and the downstream industry," Mandaviya said, according to a Shipping Ministry release.

"The Centre will share the study findings with the states so that the non-functional minor ports can be developed and made functional," he added.

Mandaviya also underlined the importance of coastal shipping and inland waterways in the development of the country.

"The cost-effective and pollution-free water transport can reduce logistics costs in the country, making Indian goods more competitive in the global markets," he said.

The Ministry, he said, is planning expansion of port capacity through the implementation of infrastructure development projects and also increase the efficiency of port operations by implementing recommendations like digitisation of processes.

Speaking on port security, Mandaviya said that international levels of security would be ensured at every port in the country. (ANI)

