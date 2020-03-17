Shirdi Saibaba Temple to shut from today amid COVID-19 scare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra will be closed for devotees from 3 pm today till further orders.

In Mumbai also, the doors of Mumbadevi Temple have been closed for devotees.

After multiple cases of coronavirus were reported from Maharashtra, the administration has also closed down Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort for the public.

So far, 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Several prominent temples such as Pune's Kasba Ganpati Mandir, Dagdusheth Shreemant Dagdusheth and Halwai Ganpati Mandir have also shut down in an attempt to contain the outbreak of the virus.

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

