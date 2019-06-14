Shirdi teen killed while posing for TikTok video, 2 held

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager, who was accidentally shot at while posing for a TikTok clip.

Police said the main accused has been interrogated and a probe for illegal weapon possession is on.

17-year-old Pratik died on the spot from a bullet accidentally fired by one of his friends, Sunny Pawar. Sunny was allegedly making a video to be shared on TikTok while posing with a gun in his hand.

Pratik was in the city to attend the funeral of his deceased relative. He was staying with some of his friends and relatives at Hotel Pawan Dhan in the temple town when the incident took place on Thursday, police said.

"We request parents to prevent their children from using apps like TikTok. The main accused, the friend of the victim has been interrogated. Probe for illegal weapon possession is on," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Wackhoure.

The country-made pistol was owned by one of Pratik's relatives.

A case has been registered against three of Pratik's relatives and friends under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) 307 (Attempt to Murder). (ANI)

