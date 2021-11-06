Shiromani Akali Dal does not have faith in courts, says Congress leader on Tytler issue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Accusing Shiromani Akali Dal leaders of dividing society, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said the party does not have faith in the court and tries to become a judge.

On Friday, the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had slammed the Congress party for appointing Jagadish Tytler, a suspect in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, as one of the permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Badal had said that the party would move a resolution in the next Punjab Assembly session, demanding Tytler's arrest.



Verma said, "SAD does not have faith in court. It tries to become judge and wants to pronounce judgment."

Regarding the reduction in fuel rates, Verma said, "As soon as the election approaches, the BJP government starts cutting down the prices of petrol and diesel. Once the elections are over, the government will increase the price. I dare the BJP government to bring the excise duty on fuel to pre-2014 days, when the Manmohan Singh government was at the Centre."

He also praised Kamal Nath, saying the former chief minister's advice is always sought whenever needed. (ANI)

