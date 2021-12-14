Shiromani Akali Dal marks 100 years with rally at Moga, says SAD-BSP alliance will sweep Punjab polls

Moga (Punjab) [India], December 14 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday celebrated 100 years of its formation by holding a grand rally to mark the occasion at Moga in Punjab.

Addressing a public gathering, Party patron S Parkash Singh Badal said, "The congregation to mark the 100 years of Akali Dal is the largest gathering of Punjabis in living memory. SAD and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance is all set to repeat the performance of their only joint effort in 1996 when it made a clean sweep."

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir S Badal at a rally in Moga said: "There are four fronts in this Assembly election- BJP, Congress, AAP and SAD-BSP. SAD and BSP are your own, BSP was born in Punjab. SAD and BSP understand your struggles and fight for you."

"Can BJP which made black farm laws fight for you?...Shiromani Akali Dal has won Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections, but BJP isn't letting SAD appoint a president because the Centre wants to appoint their own man on the post. They want to weaken SAD," said Sukhbir S Badal.

SS Badal further said, "Upcoming Akali-BSP government will ensure crop insurance of Rs 50,000/acre for crop damage besides reviving pre-2004 pension scheme for government employees, end sand and liquor mafia, waive electricity bills of all religious places of worship and ensure graveyards for Muslims and Christians."

"SAD alone is party of farmers and poor. Former CM S Parkash S Badal ji, one of the biggest farmer leaders of country, facilitated famers and underprivileged sections by making power-free and starting unique social welfare schemes be it aata-daal, Shagun or old age pension," SS Badal said.





"SAD is the first party to raise voice for federalism. Now all regional parties are calling to strengthen federal rights. If these rights are secure, no black laws can ever be implemented without states' approval. We are committed to strengthen the federal structure of country," he said.

"We are committed to safeguard the federal rights and we won't allow anyone to disturb the peace and communal harmony of Punjab. 'Bhaicharak Sanjh' cannot be compromised at any cost. It's our commitment to taking Punjab to the new heights of development," SAD chief said.

Slamming the Centre on the occasion, Shiromani Akali Dal in a tweet, said, "Sikh Sangat must remain cautious against conspiracies by the Centre and other anti-Sikh forces to sabotage the sovereign sacred right of the Khalsa Panth on Seva Sambhal of the holy Gurdhams through their legitimately constitutionally elected representatives."

At the rally to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Shiromani Akali Dal at Moga was attended by lakhs of people and in it a resolution was passed condemning Congress state government's attempts to register false cases against SAD-BSP alliance leaders. The resolution warned State Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Congress State President Navjot Singh Sidhu that they will be responsible for the consequences of pursuing vendetta politics.

The conference demanded the resignation of Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in the cash for transfer case. "It also demanded judicial probe into bribery charges levelled against Randhawa who has been accused by a cabinet colleague of taking money for posting Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs)," according to a tweet by the SAD.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

