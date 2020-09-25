'Shiv-Jyoti' Express will work continuously for public welfare, state's development: MP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that 'Shiv-Jyoti' Express will continue to work for the welfare of the people and development of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the state government has introduced a scheme for the welfare of street vendors, engaged in small businesses in urban and rural areas, under which an amount of Rs 10,000 is being made available to them without security and without interest.

The state government has launched a new scheme, through which an amount of Rs 4,000 in a year will be provided to the farmers as Samman Nidhi. An amount of Rs 6,000 per year is being provided to them at present under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Now farmers will get a total of Rs 10,000 in a year as Samman Nidhi.



Meanwhile, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he will continue to work along with Chief Minister for the welfare of the people and development of the state.

Chouhan and Scindia were addressing a programme, organised in Piprai village of Mungawali assembly constituency of Ashok Nagar district, held to distribute benefits under beneficiary-oriented schemes on Thursday. The Chief Minister distributed the benefits of various schemes to 2,465 beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister announced that Piprai sub health centre will be upgraded to health centre. He also announced to start science classes at Government College Piprai.

He said that a special campaign will be launched to assess damage to crops and other losses due to extreme rain in the area and after the survey, compensation amount will be distributed soon. He also announced to conduct survey work of the Malhargarh project soon. (ANI)

