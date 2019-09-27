Shiv Sena acts against roadside vendors in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Wednesday removed migrant vendors who had set up illegal roadside stalls to sell goods near Goa-Mumbai and Goa Belgaum highway at Karraswado and Madel here.

Mapusa Constituency Chief Suraj Naik, Secretary Mandar Parsekar, State Treasurer Suraj Vernekar, Media coordinator Manoj Sawant and other Shivsainiks have also asked vendors to not sell goods illegally in the future.

Shiv Sena Goa President Jitesh Kamat had in a press conference earlier said that Shiv Sena will act against migrant vendors during Ganesh festive in case the government fails to curb illegalities.

"Due to rain there were no vendors along the roadside but now they have erupted like mushrooms with the rain subsiding. Goa has become a hiding space for history sheeters from other states," he said. (ANI)

