Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leader arrested for 'faking' attack on himself

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leader Narinder Bhardwaj has been arrested for allegedly faking an attack on himself, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Bhardwaj had earlier lodged an FIR claiming that he was attacked by some unidentified people on March 6.

"Narinder Bhardwaj lodged an FIR claiming that he was attacked on March 6. During the probe, it was found that he faked the attack to get security cover," police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

