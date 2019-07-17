Shiv Sena holds protest against non-payment of farmers' insurance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray staged a protest here along with other party leaders on Wednesday against crop insurance companies and urged them to accelerate the clearing of premium claims of the farmers across the state.

"I am giving fifteen days ultimatum to the insurance companies. They should pay the insurance amount to the poor farmers within these 15 days. If they fail to do so, Shiv Sena will teach them a lesson in our own style, on the 16th day," Thackeray said while addressing the protesters.

"As told by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, many farmer loans in the state have been waived off. I want to meet those farmers whose loans were waived off, where are they?" he asked.



Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Ramdas Kadam said, "It's a duty of the insurance companies to loyally work for these poor farmers, but all they know is to trap the farmers by not paying them their insurance claims. That's why we are holding a grand protest here today, fighting for the rights of the farmers."

Last month, Thackeray had threatened the insurance companies over the non-payment of farmers' crop claims under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

"We are holding this protest in order to get justice for the farmers of this state. Private insurance companies take premium from these poor farmers but when these farmers ask for their premium claims, insurance companies deny their requests," Anil Desai, Shiv Sena leader had told ANI.

Thackeray had said the Shiv Sena has got many forms filled for insurance claims. "They will take these forms to the Chief Minister. If the need arises, they will take farmers along with them to the Chief Minister."

In June, the Shiv Sena chief had inaugurated a 'pick bima madad' centre at Lasur village in a bid to help farmers get their insurance claims. (ANI)