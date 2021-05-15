Shiv Sena lauds MP govt's decision to support COVID-orphaned kids with monthly pension

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, in its editorial on Saturday, heaped praises on Madhya Pradesh government for its decision to provide a monthly pension of 5,000 to those children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19 and said this move by the state government is exemplary.

"Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the country. In this backdrop, the decision taken by the Madhya Pradesh government to give Rs 5,000 pension every month to children who got orphaned due to COVID is a message for the country. For this humanitarian step, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his government can not be appreciated enough," the editorial said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced, "We will give Rs 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this COVID pandemic. We'll also arrange free education for these children and free ration for these families."

"Many people discussed and gave suggestions on how to support these orphaned children. This was discussed in Maharashtra as well, but instead of ignoring this serious issue, the BJP-led MP government announced the decision to give pension to these children and also to bear the responsibility of free education for these children," the editorial added.

The Saamna editorial further said the country does not need projects like "Central Vista" which is costing Rs 25,000 crore at this crucial time.

Thanking Chauhan, the editorial said that Madhya Pradesh has showed the country the way to support the children whose parents or guardians could not be saved. (ANI)