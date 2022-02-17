Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik denies rape charges, says seems to be a honeytrap

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik on Thursday refuting the allegations of rape made in a police complaint against him said that the case has been registered to malign his family's name and it seems to be a honeytrap.

"The charges levelled against me in the FIR are fallacious. The case has been made up to malign me and my family, and it seems to be a honeytrap," said Kuchik.

"I will be presenting my statements soon and will be co-operating with the police and hope for justice," he added.



An FIR has been registered against him in Pune for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint of rape and forceful abortion lodged by the woman on Wednesday night, a case was lodged under sections 376 and 313 of the Indian Penal Code in Shivajinagar Police Station of Pune City Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

