Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleges phone tapping

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party has informed him about the tapping of his phone.
"Your phone is being tapped, I have been informed by a senior BJP minister," Raut claimed in a tweet.
In a tweet, he also said that he welcomes whoever wants to overhear his conversation.
"I am a disciple of Balsaheb Thackeray. I don't say or do anything behind the curtain. So go ahead with it," he added. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:03 IST
