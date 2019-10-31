Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre files FIR over death threats by Twitter user to her, party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena's Sheetal Mhatre on Wednesday filed an FIR with the MHB police here alleging death threat to her and party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi by one Ashish Dwivedi on Twitter.

Police have registered a case under section 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Chaturvedi thanked Sheetal Mhatre for helping file an FIR against the "open death threat."

"Thank you @sheetalmhatre1 and @Iamrahulkanal for helping file an FIR against such open death threats. Disagreement is acceptable, threats aren't," she said on Twitter.

Chaturvedi also put out a screenshot of the tweet wherein the aforementioned person has issued death threats to her apart from using objectionable words for her. (ANI)

