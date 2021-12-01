Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut meet Mamata Banerjee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, party leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee is on a three-day trip to Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media Aaditya Thackeray said, "We welcome her to Mumbai and Maharashtra. There has always been a friendship. We had met her even 2-3 years back when she visited Mumbai. We came to carry forward that friendship. We discussed many issues but we came here to welcome her to Mumbai."

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Tukaram Omble Statue in Mumbai. He was a Mumbai police officer who lost his life in the line of duty during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

In the evening, Banerjee visited Siddhivinayak Temple.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena in a statement informed that due to health issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be meeting Banerjee.

"Due to health issues, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray won't be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her two-day visit to Mumbai. She has earlier announced that she will be meeting CM over several issues," the statement said.(ANI)