A visual of the first day of winter session in Lok Sabha
A visual of the first day of winter session in Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena members stage walk out, opposition members protest in Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The question hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed protests from opposition members on various issues and Shiv Sena members staged a walkout demanding adequate relief for farmers in Maharashtra.
After Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made obituary references to former members of the House, the lawmakers from Shiv Sena raised slogans saying they need "justice for farmers".
Shiv Sena member Vinayak Bhaurao Raut said that farmers in the state should be provided adequate relief as their crops have been damaged by rain. Thereafter, the party members staged a walkout.
The Shiv Sena had fought the assembly polls in Maharashtra with BJP but differences have cropped up between them over power-sharing. As a fallout, party MP Arvind Sawant had also resigned as a union minister.
The opposition members protested in the House on various issues and demanded presence of Lok Sabha MP and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is under house arrest since after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
The members from the Congress, the NC and the DMK came near the Speaker's podium and raised slogans. "We want justice", they said.
Congress members also raised slogans alleging attempts by the government to muzzle the opposition.
Following this, Birla urged the lawmakers to take their seats and allow the question hour to proceed.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government was ready to discuss all issues and urged members not to disturb the house.
Earlier in the day, the newly-elected members took oath as members of the House. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:31 IST

Winter Session of Parliament: Quality of tap water in Delhi will...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The quality of supply water in the national capital will be checked, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:30 IST

Telangana Chief Minister has transformed into a dictator: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP's state unit Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Monday attacked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his handling of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees' strike and said that he has transformed into a dictator.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:29 IST

TN: Students sit on hunger strike demanding fair probe into...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Two students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, on Monday sat on a hunger strike demanding a fair investigation in the case related to Fathima Latheef, who allegedly committed suicide on November 9.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:14 IST

Most officers deputed from DANICS don't understand local issues...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party leader PP Mohammed Faizal on Monday said that most of the officers deputed from DANICS do not understand the local issues of Lakshadweep.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:10 IST

UP govt asks for report on stubble burning from administration...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh home department has instructed the district administration of 10 districts in the state to give a report by November 20 on incidents of stubble burning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:06 IST

TN: Police seize Rs 7.62 lakh fake currency at Madurai railway station

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Thilagar Thidal police seized a lorry containing fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.62 lakh at Madurai railway station.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:05 IST

K'taka bypolls : K Gopalaiah, Byrathi Basavaraj file nomination...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Disqualified rebel MLAs K Gopalaiah and Byrathi Basavaraj on Monday filed their nomination as BJP candidates from Mahalakshmi Layout and KR Puram assembly constituencies respectively for the upcoming by-elections to the state legislative assembly.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:59 IST

J-K: Banihal-Srinagar train services resume after 3.5 months

Banihal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Banihal-Srinagar train services resumed here on Monday after being suspended for about three-and-half months following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:52 IST

There is health emergency in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that there is a health emergency in the national capital and added that action should be taken against those responsible for the deteriorating quality of water.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:51 IST

Gambhir hits out at AAP over 'missing' posters, trolling

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday hit out at AAP for trolling him, and for his 'missing' posters for not attending the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development meeting on air pollution in Delhi, on 15 November.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:49 IST

WB: Siliguri hospital services hit after workers stage protests

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The health services in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri here were severely hit after the hospital's contractual workers staged a protest over payment issues on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:46 IST

Delhi HC adjourns hearing in petitions seeking framing of UCC till Dec 9

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned till December 9 a batch of petitions seeking framing of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the Central government.

Read More
iocl