Shiv Sena moves SC over Maha Guv's decision not to give time for forming govt

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.