Shiv Sena MP writes to PM Modi, requests to declare Maharashtra 'Wet Drought State'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting Maharashtra to be declared as 'Wet Drought State' and a 'Central Financial Grant' be given to the state to support its people.

In the letter, Shewale said, "On behalf of the flood-affected people, I urge you to kindly inspect the flood-affected areas of the state which have been damaged completely in worst natural calamities that have arisen in Maharashtra and declare Maharashtra as 'Wet Drought State'. Therefore, I request you kindly look into the matter seriously and sympathetically and grant sumptuous unconditional Central Financial Grant to support the people of the state, and to direct the State Government to make all sorts of urgent steps with no immediate outline of the rules."

He also said that unprecedented rainfall has created the worst situation all over the state.

"In the last few months, all the districts of the state received heavy rains caused situation of floods in which lakhs of homes, cattle and human lives washed away. Also, four storms caused immense damage to the population," the letter stated.

"Incessant rains followed by heavy discharge of water from Radhanagari and Koyna dams in western Maharashtra has led to floods in Sangli and Kolhapur with at least 139 villages marooned over the 48 hours during August first week," he added. (ANI)

