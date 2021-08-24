Shiv Sena seeks removal of Narayan Rane from Union Cabinet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut on Tuesday has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the removal of Union Minister Narayan Rane from the Cabinet after Rane was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In his letter, Raut stated that people like Rane who use objectionable language do not deserve to be in the Union Cabinet.

"The words used by Narayan Rane for Maharashtra Chief Minister during his press conference are condemnable. People like him, who do not know their limits and use such objectionable language, do not deserve to be in the Cabinet. This is an insult to our Prime Minister as well," he said in his letter.



Raut further requested the Prime Minister to seek Rane's resignation and immediately remove him from the Union Cabinet.

Earlier, NCP leader Nawab Malik also slammed Rane for his remarks and called out Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to spread violence in Maharashtra through Rane.

Meanwhile, Rane has been booked for his derogatory remarks against Thackeray in reference to the Maharashtra CM's speech on August 15.

The Nashik police have registered a case under sections 500, 505 (2), 153B (1)c of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint filed by Nashik Shiv Sena chief. (ANI)

