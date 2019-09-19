New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rajiv Satav on Thursday said that Shiv Sena cannot break alliance with the BJP and will accept whatever number of seats the latter party offers.
"They have an agenda to stay together for remaining in power. Shiv Sena cannot leave BJP and will accept whatever share of seats BJP decides for it. They will remain in alliance with BJP," said Satav, general secretary AICC.
"Shiv Sena and BJP are talking about their differences since last 5 years. Shiv Sena leaders say that they have resignation in their pockets, however, they have never resigned," he added.
Satav's statement came after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut earlier today said that if his party did not get half seats to contest in the upcoming Maharashtra polls then the alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena could break.
A day before Diwakar Raote, senior Shiv Sena leader and Minister in Maharashtra government made similar commnets.
Sanjay Raut today said, "BJP will have to respect the fifty-fifty formulae that was decided in presence of Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I am not talking of breaking alliance but what Diwakar Raote has said is not wrong," said Sanjay Raut.
BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state assembly elections separately after they failed to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. However, they formed the government in the alliance after the elections as none of them was able to secure the majority on its own.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 16 said that talks are going on with Shiv Sena regarding seat-sharing and a decision will be taken soon.
Assembly elections to elect the 288 members of Legislative Assembly will be held later this year. (ANI)
Shiv Sena won't breakup with BJP, will accept whatever is offered: Congress
ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:35 IST
