Shiv Sena won't go anywhere, says Sanjay Raut after Thackeray calls a BJP leader 'future friend'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's 'future friend' remark for Union Minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve stirred political speculations, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the party is not going anywhere.

"We need to understand what the Chief Minister said," he said while attempting to clarify the remark passed by Thackeray, who is also the chief of the party.

"He meant to say that some people from BJP might come to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We won't go anywhere," said Raut while speaking to reporters on Friday in Mumbai.



Thackeray's remark came at a public event in Aurangabad.

The Shiv Sena MP further said, "Those who were on stage and the Bharatiya Janata Party people who say that they should not be called ex-ministers can go to any one of the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi."

Over the reported statement of Danve planning to meeting the party chief, Raut clarified that some railway projects are pending in the state which come under the purview of Danve, who is the Union Minister of state for Railways, Coal and Mines.

"Danve is our friend and a Union Minister. In Maharashtra, there are a lot of railways projects pending. If the Chief Minister has called him, then he should go and talk. It is important to have good relations with the Centre," said Raut. (ANI)

