Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi accuses BJP of using constitutional posts to "topple" governments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using constitutional posts to "topple" governments.

Referring to incidents in Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi and Maharashtra, Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI, "The Governor has turned into a political party."

"We saw this in Maharashtra as well. The first time a governor was seen distributing sweets after the MVA government was toppled. The Governor supported the unconstitutional government and hurriedly gave them an oath. In Kerala, West Bengal, and even in Delhi, the constitutional post has been used as a political post. It's unfortunate. This is a flip flop and against the democracy," Chaturvedi said.



When asked about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s allegations that BJP was trying Operation Lotus in the state, the Maharashtra MP said "I think Operation Lotus will fail in Punjab and as well as in Delhi as AAP has huge numbers. But the fact is BJP tried to pull down all non-BJP governments as we saw in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and even in Maharashtra. The constitutional positions have also been used for the same purpose," Chaturvedi said.

In Punjab, the AAP Government saw a face-off with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, after he had sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed assembly session on September 27.

In the latest development, the Governor has allowed the session of the Punjab assembly on September 27. (ANI)

