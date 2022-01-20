Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut extends support to Utapal Parrikar if he fights election independently

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut came out in support of Utapal Parrikar on Thursday after BJP refused him an election ticket. Utapal is former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son.

"If Utapal fights the election as an Independent candidate then Shiv Sena and NCP jointly are there in his support", said Sanjay Raut while speaking to ANI in Panaji.

According to Raut, Goan people are emotional about Utapal and BJP not giving him a ticket would upset the Goans.

"It's up to Utapal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) whether to contest the Goa Assembly elections or not. His family has a huge contribution in establishing BJP in Goa. We will support him if he contests elections independently", said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.



The BJP on Thursday announced its first list of candidates for Goa, which didn't have Utpal Parrikar name. The party has chosen Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate over Utapal Parrikar for his father's seat in Panaji.

The Shiv Sena leader while taking a dig at the candidates, said, "These (BJP) people have questioned Utapal's credibility. But what about the credibility of those famous wives who have been given a ticket. What is their credibility?" He added that the merit or demerit of a candidate is seen by political parties.

Speaking further on Utapal not being given a ticket, Raut said that BJP wants people to forget Manohar Parrikar, Promod Mahajan, Advani, Atalji and their contribution to Goa. "That BJP can be seen in Goa is all due to these people", he added.

On Congress not stitching an alliance with NCP and Shiv Sena for Goa Assembly polls, Raut said, "Congress thinks that it can fight the election alone. They have got lots of confidence."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has offered a ticket to Utapal Parrikar and tweeted in support of him. "Goans feel very sad that the BJP has adopted a use-and-throw policy even with the Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar ji. Utpal Ji is welcome to join and fight elections on an AAP ticket," he tweeted. (ANI)

