Shiva Temple inside police station in Bhopal renamed as 'Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): A temple of Lord Shiva inside the premises of Sant Hirdaram Nagar police station in Bairagarh, has been renamed as 'Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir', on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

SHO Shivpal Singh Kushwaha said that the temple is located at the gate of the police station in Sant Hirdanagar Nagar.

"Every police seeks Lord Shiva's blessings for their work. The temple is located at the gate of the police station. This is the reason people suggested that the temple should be named as 'Thaneshwar Mahadev Mandir'," Kuswaha told ANI.

Constable Yogendra Rathore said that policemen also organise 'bhandara' on every Maha Shivratri at the temple. (ANI)

