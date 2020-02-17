Shiva temple on Kashi-Mahakal Express only for inaugural run: IRCTC

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday clarified that the "staff" of Kashi Mahakal Express train have "temporarily" put photos of Shri Mahakaal on an upper berth to perform puja and it is meant only for the inaugural run as a one-time affair.

"The staff of new Kashi Mahakal Express train have temporarily put photos of Shri Mahakaal on an upper berth to do 'puja' and seek blessings for the success of the new project. It is meant only for the inaugural run as a one-time affair," IRCTC stated.

"There is going to be no such reserved or dedicated berth for this purpose in the commercial run of the train which is starting from February 20," it added after media reported that a seat on the Kashi Mahakal Express has been turned into a mini-temple of Lord Shiva, a first in Indian Railways' history.

Railway officials said that efforts will be made to keep the seat number 64 of coach B5 in the train reserved for Lord Shiva.

The Kashi Mahakal Express connects Omkareshwar (near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) jyotirlingas.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 from the Varanasi junction and will start operating regularly from February 20. (ANI)

