Shivaji a 'Yuga Purush' who changed history of India: Karnataka CM

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the great Maratha ruler is a 'Yuga Purush' who changed Indian history and a source of inspiration.

Bommai inaugurated the Jayanthi Mahotsav of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj here on Sunday. He said it is rare to remain in people's memory even after death and such persons are called 'Yuga Purush'. Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are called 'Yuga Purush', he said.

"At a time when the country was pushed towards slavery, it was Shivaji Maharaj who prevented and helped in reestablishing the rich cultural heritage of the country, Bommai said. During the Mughal rule, the Chief Minister said a lot of states had been captured in the conspiracy of Taimur and had planned to take control of South India. Shivaji got inspiration from his Guru Kondoji and mother Jeejabai and learned bravery and self-confidence from them.

"Several regions were captured through Guerilla warfare and successfully prevented the onslaught on the Hindu society. He not only changed history but also wrote a new history. Shivaji strove hard to build a society with character and kept his people happy. A supreme patriot and his life history must be remembered," the CM said.

Bommai said Karnataka has a rich culture of seeing all classes, linguists, and communities equally but Kannadigas have always been placed at the top. All those living on this land are Kannadigas. Inclusive development is their main motto, the Chief Minister said.



He further said, "The community has won the love and affection of all the communities in taluk and working towards the development of the society. The programme of the Maratha Development Corporation must reach the beneficiaries of the taluk."

Bommai said the Karnataka government provided hundreds of crores of rupees for the development of Shiggaon and Savanur and more funds will be released in the coming days.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. The renowned Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthday is commemorated during the festival of Jayanti. The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670.

In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace.

Notably, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, popularly known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, established the Shiv Jayanti celebration in 1870, and since then, people have been celebrating the day with great fervour. (ANI)

