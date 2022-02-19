Shivaji icon of Indian pride, unity and integrity, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of Indian pride, unity and integrity.

He was speaking at the 'Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanthi' celebrations, organised by the Karnataka Maratha Association.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "Brave warrior Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj protected the country by waging a war against the Mughal empire. Shivaji is a brave and proud warrior of India. It is Shivaji's valour that enabled the Hindu empire to remain strong in India." He also said that every national venerates Shivaji, as he treated all sections of the society equally. "We are celebrating Shivaji Jayanthi with this pride," Karnataka CM added.



Karnataka Member of Legislative Assembly said that in future, the initiatives will be taken to spread Shivaji's ideals and instil patriotic spirit among the people. He further added that Maratha Development Corporation had been established and Manik Rao Mule would be appointed as its Chairman.

On the FIRs filed against students related to the Hijab case, Bhartiya Janta Party MP said that it is everyone's duty to abide by the High court order. He further said, "The problems are being created by outsiders. The issue would be resolved by the Principal, Students and parents. The atmosphere needs to be calmed."

"I am getting all the information about the happenings in the State," Bommai added.

Seer of Gosai Mutt Manjunath Bharathi Swamiji, Higher Education minister CN Ashwathnarayan were also present. (ANI)

