Shivaji Park decorated for Uddhav Thackeray's oath taking ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing at Shivaji Park as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath as Chief Minister here in the evening today.

The park has been decorated with fresh flowers and carpets have been rolled out for the ceremony. The sculpture of Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of Bal Thackeray, located in the park premises, has also been decorated with garlands.

Banners and posters stating that Bal Thackeray's dream has come true can be seen outside the 28-acres ground.

Some banners have photos of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Udhhav Thackeray sending out a message of unity between the Congress, Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP).

The supporters of Shiv Sena expressed happiness over Udhhav Thackeray becoming Maharashtra's chief minister.

"I am feeling very proud today. Shiv Sena during Bal Thackeray's time carried out developmental work in the state. His dream is coming true with Uddhav becoming the Chief Minister," said Ritula.

Jambir from Pune also lauded Sena's decision to form a coalition government with Congress and NCP saying, "This decision is good for the development of the state. I am very happy today."

Shivaji Park has been a symbolically important place for the Sena as Bal Thackeray had addressed the party's first public rally here back in 1966.

Also, the cremation ceremony of the Sena patriarch was held in the same ground, which Sainiks now revere as "Shivteerth"--- a holy place. (ANI)

