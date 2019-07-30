Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar speaking to media.
Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar speaking to media.

Shivakumar demands probe in Siddhartha missing case

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:40 IST

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Hinting at a possibility of kidnapping, senior Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Tuesday demanded an investigation in founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day V G Siddhartha missing case.
The 58-year-old businessman, son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna has been missing since last evening from Mangaluru.
Calling Siddhartha an "asset" for the country, Shivakumar told media, "This incident is hard to believe, I have asked for an investigation. He is an asset to the country, we don't know if he is missing or someone has taken him away."
Meanwhile, a massive search operation involving eight teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF is underway to locate Siddhartha.
Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sasikanth Senthil told ANI, "We are conducting search and rescue operation. Eight teams are conducting search along with Coast Guard and NDRF. We have also asked for support from the Navy, Karwar."
Siddhartha was spotted last on Monday evening on the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil had said earlier today.
Deputy Commissioner Senthil said the police started the search operation at 11 am. "We were intimated at around 9 pm. The search and rescue mission began at 11 pm. We don't have much information on what exactly happened but we are trying to cover all angles. Based on our information we are searching for any signs of life."
"Our focus is now only on search and rescue mission," Senthil added.
Police have deployed dog squads and inflatable boats in the search operation and have roped in local fishermen to search the river.
Earlier today, Coffee Day Enterprises, the company which owns Cafe Coffee Day chain, wrote to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) confirming the absence of its Chairman and Managing Director.
A letter written by Siddhartha surfaced today in which he apologised to people who "put their trust" in him and said he failed to create the right profitable business model despite his best efforts.
He also said that he was under "tremendous pressure" from one of "the private equity partners".
"Tremendous pressure from other lenders led to me succumbing to the situation," he wrote.
Siddhartha also alleged that he was being harassed by the previous Directorate General, Income Tax which led to him facing a "liquidity crunch". (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:23 IST

Anti mob lynching bill introduced in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a bid to curb incidents of lynching, the Congress government in Rajasthan on Tuesday introduced a stringent bill in the state Assembly that provides for life imprisonment and heavy fines to those convicted in fatal mob lynching incidents after speedy trial

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:23 IST

CRPF personnel creates human chain on NH 30

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A flood relief operation was carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on National Highway-30.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:22 IST

Cong says 'painful incident' took place with Unnao rape victim;...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday raised in the Lok Sabha the "painful incident" of Unnao rape victim suffering an accident on Sunday and alleged that law and order situation had deteriorated under Yogi Adityanath government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:59 IST

Bihar: Bagmati river level rises due to incessant rains

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): Water level in Bagmati river in Darbhanga increased on Tuesday due to rainfall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:52 IST

Punjab: Captain Amarinder orders formulation of crop...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Pushing forward his agenda for crop diversification to end the vicious wheat-paddy cycle and save the depleting groundwater in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked the State Planning Board (SPB) to chalk out a comprehensi

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:46 IST

Risking lives, Chhattisgarh govt officers provide health care to tribals

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government is leaving no stone unturned in facilitating tribals living in Naxal-affected Bijapur district here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:44 IST

Refer Triple Talaq Bill to Select Committee for further...

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): Opposition parties on Tuesday termed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019 as "unconstitutional" and stressed that the Bill needs to be referred to a Select Committee of Parliament for further scrutiny.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:36 IST

More than 50 MLAs of Congress, NCP want to join BJP: Maha...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday claimed that more than 50 MLAs of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) want to join his party ahead of the Assembly elections in the state later this ye

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:57 IST

Punjab: CM reshuffles school teachers under new online transfer policy

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday issued the first transfer order for teachers under the new transfer policy with the click of a button, ensuring total transparency in the system.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:53 IST

Packaged Ganga jal being sold at Haryana post office

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 30 (ANI): A post office has started selling packaged Ganga jal (water from the holy River Ganga) in Rohtak from Wednesday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:49 IST

3 Navy officers face court martial for INS Betwa warship accident

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): Three senior Navy officers are facing a General Court Martial for their alleged negligence which led to the tipping over of frontline warship INS Betwa in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:41 IST

AIADMK opposes Triple Talaq Bill, stages walkout in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent AIADMK on Tuesday termed the Triple Talaq Bill "unconstitutional and illegal" and later staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha protesting against it.

Read More
iocl