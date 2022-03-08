Shivakumar exudes confidence of Congress' win with majority in Goa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday rejected exit poll predictions and exuded confidence in his party's win in Goa with a majority.

"We are practical; Congress will lead in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa. Our party will come to power with a majority in Goa," Shivakumar told ANI.

The Congress leader also said that he will be in Goa to help his party members there.



The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, some exit polls put the BJP ahead in Goa but as per others, Congress would emerge as the single-largest party close to the halfway mark.

In Punjab, several surveys predicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi, getting a landslide victory. Most exit polls predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party.

The exit polls predicted a tight race in Uttarakhand with many of them giving an edge to the BJP in forming the government. Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member assembly.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

