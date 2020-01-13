Shivakumar playing petty politics by sponsoring Jesus Christ statue, says Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Slamming Congress leader DK Shivakumar for sponsoring a 114-foot statue of Jesus Christ in his constituency, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday said the Shivakumar is playing petty politics.

"Shivakumar is doing all these to please party leader Sonia Gandhi for his own personal gains and he is playing petty politics and humiliating majorities. Since centuries, Kapali hills is claimed to be a Hindu hill and it belongs to Hindus," Karandlaje told ANI.

Commenting on the recent complaint to police officials filed by her over forcible conversion threat and rape case of a Kerala girl, the BJP leader claimed, "It is a case of rape and forced conversion of an 18-year old girl from Kerala who was raped in Mangalore, Bangalore and other places. She has been sexually harassed ever since she was a minor."

"The accused filmed the girl and threatened her family to convert their religion. One accused in the case was arrested but the case should be handed over to the Crime Investigation Department," she said. (ANI)

