Shivakumar writes to K'taka CM against alleged cancellation of medical college allotted to his constituency

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar has written to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa against the alleged cancellation of the construction of medical college allotted to his constituency Kanakapura in the state.

"I was shocked to learn that your government with only yourself as the single-member Cabinet took a decision to cancel it overnight and transfer/re-allot the same to Chikballapura. I was totally dismayed that such a decision was taken by a person like you who made a promise in public that you would never resort to vendetta politics. I may also remind you that the Medical College was sanctioned to Kanakapura without cancelling any allotment of Medical College made to any other place in Karnataka," read the letter.

"I would like to reiterate that I have no objection whatsoever for allotment of Medical College to Chikballapura. Govt. in its wisdom may sanction to any number of places in the State. But, my objection is against the cancellation of the Medical College allotted to Kanakapura that too when the establishment of it was at an advanced stage," it read.

"Therefore, I request you to immediately order to restore the allotment of Medical College at Kanakapura and give a date for performing Bhoomi Puja. I may also bring to your notice that if your government's sole intention is to play vendetta politics. I will be constrained to resort to serious action in my own way to get justice to the people of Kanakapura for which, I hope, you will not give scope," it read. (ANI)

