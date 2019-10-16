Shivakumar's wife, mother need not appear before ED: Probe agency tells Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar's wife Usha Shivakumar and mother Gowramma need not appear before the law enforcement agency as of now.

Shivakumar is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case.

ED counsel made this submission before a bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi on two separate pleas by Usha Shivakumar and Gowramma challenging the summons issued to them by the ED in the money laundering case.

Counsel of ED also submitted that it will issue fresh summons after seven days and these two women need not appear before it right now.

The law enforcement agency had summoned Gowramma and Usha to appear before it on October 15 and 17 respectively.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan appeared for Shivakumar's family members while advocate Kirtiman Singh appeared for the Enforcement Directorate.

Family members of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar had earlier moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued by Enforcement Directorate.

The alleged money laundering case was registered against DK Shivakumar by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (ANI)

