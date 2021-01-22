Shivamogga Blast: H D Kumaraswamy expresses condolences, seeks strict action

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy on Friday expressed his condolences towards the kin of those who were killed in the Shivamogga Blast and has urged the state government to take strict action.

In a series of tweets, H D Kumaraswamy said, "The tragedy in the Hunasodu village in Shivamogga has killed many workers. May the soul of the departed rest in peace." (translated from Kannada),

"The state government should investigate the matter about the blast at the quarry. Strict action must be taken as many poor workers have lost their lives and those accountable for this disaster must be held. Also, proper care should be taken so that such cases do not reoccur in the future," he added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast in which eight people were killed.

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, said Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar.

The loud blast that occurred around 10.20 pm last night, resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga. (ANI)

