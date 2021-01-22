Shivamogga blast: Quary owner, dynamite supplier held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Karnataka Police has arrested the quarry owner and the dynamite supplier in connection with a blast at the crusher site in Shivamogga in which at least eight people lost their lives, said state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.



"At the outset, it seems a lot of quantity of dynamite has exploded there and there has been some negligence by the quarry owner and the operators. Police have already arrested the quarry owner and the dynamite supplier. The probe is on," Bommai told reporters here.

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar had said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered a high-level probe into the cause of the blast at the crusher site. (ANI)

