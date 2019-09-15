Shivamogga: Environmentalist preserves 500 varieties of herbal plants by creating unique garden at house

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): A city-based environmentalist, B.Venkatagiri has exemplified his dedication and concern for environmental causes by planting and preserving about 500 herbal plants and creating an extensive garden at his house.

73-year-old Venkatagiri has also travelled across Karnataka to teach the importance of herbal plants.

He has also collected over 1500 varieties of seeds, considered extinct.

Sharing details of his achievement, Venkatagiri told ANI, "I did this as I have to transfer the knowledge to the young generation."

"I travelled across Karnataka and collected these breeds. I have created a religious method of growing herbal plants like Navagrahavana, Nandanavana, Nakshatravana, Pavitra Vana, Ashwini Vana with special plants mentioned in our sacred texts", he added.

He also visits schools and colleges for herbal plants exhibition to showcase his garden plants to the younger generation. (ANI)

